Eleven invests Rs 216 cr into financial services  biz, total investment rises to Rs 470 cr

NEW DELHI, June 29: Eleven, a diversified group with interests in healthcare, financial services, and energy, on Monday said it has invested Rs 216 crore into its financial services business, including its NBFC arm.

With the latest infusion, the group's total investment in the business rose to Rs 470 crore over the last four years through a mix of primary and secondary investments, Eleven said in a statement.

The investment reflects Eleven's continued focus on building a scaled financial services franchise, the company said, adding that its NBFC arm SVCL, has served more than 19 lakh customers cumulatively and disbursed over Rs 10,000 crore in credit since inception.

The company has strategically transitioned from an MFI-led model to a diversified NBFC platform, with a sharper focus on MSME lending, it said.

Alongside this investment, Eleven has announced the launch of Eleven Tech, a technology-led financial services platform that will provide integrated solutions to banks, NBFCs and other financial institutions across disbursement, collections, legal and recovery operations, it said.

As part of this strategy, Eleven has onboarded Monu Ratra as Co-founder and CEO of Eleven Tech. (PTI)