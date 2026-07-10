Electronic devices seized during UAPA searches in Baramulla

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: The police today conducted coordinated searches at multiple locations in Baramulla in connection with an investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), seizing four mobile phones and a laptop.

A police spokesperson said the searches were carried out as part of the investigation into FIR No. 43/2026 registered at Police Station Baramulla under Section 13 of the UAPA and Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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According to the spokesperson, the searches were conducted at the residences of Faraz Ashraf Gojri of Iqbal Colony, Waseem Ali Kar of Kanli Bagh, Tanveer Ahmad Mir alias Kaka Mir of Tawheed Gunj, presently residing at Gulnar Park, Azad Gunj, and Waseem Hussain Mir of Khawajabagh Jetty, all in Baramulla.

During the searches, police seized four mobile phones and one laptop. "The electronic devices have been secured for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigation," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the searches were conducted "strictly in accordance with the provisions of law, in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses," adding that the proceedings formed part of J&K Police's "sustained efforts to investigate offences related to unlawful activities in a professional, lawful, and transparent manner while safeguarding public order and national security."

The spokesperson added that Jammu and Kashmir Police "remains committed to ensuring a fair and thorough investigation while taking all necessary legal measures to uphold the rule of law and maintain peace and security in the region."