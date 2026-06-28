SRINAGAR, Jun 28: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said that he will hold an interaction with booth-level officers in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

"In the beautiful valleys of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Budgam (district), we will interact with the booth level officers. After interacting with the booth level officers, who are the foundation of the Election Commission, we will also enjoy the beautiful scenery of Kashmir," Kumar told reporters on his arrival at Srinagar airport.

The ECI team is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Kumar is likely to address a press conference here on Monday.