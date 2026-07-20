Elected Govt In J&K Normalising 'Abrogation Of Article 370': PDP Over NC Protest In Delhi

Srinagar, Jul 20: Opposition PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Monday described the ruling National Conference protest in Delhi over restoration of statehood as a "lacklustre and deliberately understated event".

"Instead of a lacklustre, deliberately understated and soft-pedalled one-day event at a random Delhi club without even a whimper about Article 370, imagine a protest in Jantar Mantar reverberating with slogans for reinstituting Jammu and Kashmir's Special Status," Iltija said.

She said it was "unfortunate" that the elected government in Jammu and Kashmir is choosing to normalise an "illegal and disempowering act" of abrogation of Article 370.

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The PDP, which was one of the parties invited by the NC, did not join the protest.

The party had laid down conditions to join the NC protest in Delhi, calling for including the demands of restoration of Article 370, release of political prisoners and lifting the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami in the protest agenda.

In a letter to NC president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that after discussing the issue, the party does not seem fit to join the protest exclusively for the demand of statehood.

"After careful consideration and deliberations with my senior colleagues, I have come to the conclusion that it would not be fit for us to participate in a protest whose raison d'etre is solely and exclusively the demand for statehood," she said.

The PDP will join the Jantar Mantar protest only if the restoration of Article 370, the release of political prisoners, and the lifting of the ban on Jamaat are central to its agenda, Mehbooba said in the letter. (Agencies)