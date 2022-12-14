Elected Councilors in J&K to get supervisory vehicles shortly: MHA to Parliamentary Panel

‘Increase in honorarium to be examined by UT Govt on merits’

*Public, pvt investment model for exploring tourism destinations

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Dec 14: The elected representatives of the Municipal Councils and Committees in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will get supervisory vehicles shortly as per the extant norms while as security arrangements are made as per the threat perception report of the intelligence agencies. Moreover, increase in honorarium will be examined by J&K UT Government on merits.

This has been conveyed to the Department – Related Parliam-entary Standing Committee on Home Affairs by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in response to the observations/recommendations contained in the Two Hundred Thirty Eight Report on Demands for Grants (2022-23).

The Standing Committee in its report had recommended that appropriate security and accommodation may be provided to all elected Councilors considering the security situation in J&K. Further, it had recommended to provide vehicles along with fuel expenses to the elected representatives of Municipal Councils/ Committee at the earliest.

In the Action Taken Report, the Ministry of Home Affairs has mentioned that the Security Wing of J&K Police is providing security to an individual on the basis of security categorization/ threat perception report of Intelligence agencies (CID/IB) as per the guidelines laid down in the Yellow Book issued by the Ministry.

“The security of protected persons is reviewed periodically by the Security Review Coordination Committee (SRCC) and necessary security arrangements in respect of vulnerable persons are made accordingly by the Security Wing”, the MHA said, adding “further, the District Superintendents of Police provide necessary security and secured accommodation to the elected members of Local Bodies etc on the basis of the local inputs”.

“The demand with regard to providing of supervisory vehicles to the elected representative of the Municipal Councils/ Committees has already been approved by the Competent Authority and the vehicles are being hired as per extant financial norms and will be provided shortly”, the MHA further said.

In response to the recommendation of the Parliamentary Penal about increasing honorarium of the elected Councilors, the MHA has conveyed that adequate honorarium is being paid to the elected Councilors in the Municipal Councils/Committees in the UT of J&K. “The matter with regard to increase in honorarium of the elected Councilors in Municipal Councils/ Committees shall be examined by the Government of UT of J&K on merits”, the MHA added.

Pointing towards the recommendation of the Standing Committee about chalking out a roadmap and extending special financial package for active revival of tourism and hospitality sector in J&K in the light of the fact that tourism and hospitality sector apart from generating large revenue is a major source of livelihood for the people of J&K, the MHA has conveyed to the Parliamentary Panel that Government of J&K had approved business revival package of Rs 1,352.99 crore on 25th September, 2020 to boost tourism and other sectors in J&K and subsidy amounting to Rs 15 crore has been disbursed for installation of the bio-digesters in the houseboats.

A total of 75 off beat destinations have been identified across J&K and these destinations will be developed under run-up to 75th “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” with proper infrastructure and requisite facilities for tourists.

“The unexplored tourism destinations will be explored through public and private investment model and the potential of water based tourism activities will be capitalized by promoting adventure tourism”, the MHA said, adding “golf tourism will be promoted by holding national and international events to attract high revenue generating tourists”.

Similarly, world class wayside amenities and facilities are being provided besides tourism related assets will be renovated and upgraded by the Government of J&K UT to increase and attract the high end tourists.

“Rich cultural heritage is being showcased by J&K Government’s Tourism Department through local film/ cinema/ theatre besides promotion of local festival activities as a step towards preservation and conservation of the heritage sites”, the MHA said, adding “1.05 crore tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir in the first six months of the year 2022. In winter during November and December 2021 J&K witnessed tourist footfall of highest number of 1.27 lakh and 1.43 lakh in last 7 years”.

About the recommendation for providing timber to the houseboat owners at concessional rates for repair/re-construction, the MHA said that the demand of the houseboat owners/Shikarawalas has been addressed after the approval of the Administrative Council headed by Lieutenant Governor for providing of timber (deodar) on concessional rates in favour of houseboat owners and Shikara owners for repair/reconstruction of their vessels”.