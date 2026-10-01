Elders should be respected not neglected

Virender Kumar Gupta

vkgupta51@rediffmail.com

Admittedly, longer lives are one of humanity's greatest achievements of the current times as population ageing has become an irreversible global trend. According to Macro Trends, the life expectancy in India in 2026 is projected to be 71.03 years, marking a 0.29% increase from 2025 and the total current population of India to be 1,467,231,210, indicating 0.87% increase from 2025. The figures are based on de-facto definition of population, which counts all residents regardless of legal status or citizenship. Although, nobody just want to add years to his life, but certainly everybody would like to enjoy dignified good health and well-being in later life. May be, taking a cue from this type of sensitivity amongst elderly population, the United Nations Principles for Older Persons were adopted by the UN General Assembly (Resolution 46/91) on 16 December 1991; whereby Governments were encouraged to incorporate them into their national programmes whenever possible. In all, 18 principles were adopted, which are grouped under five themes such as; independence, participation, care, self-fulfilment and dignity. Anyway, older people are a valuable resource for any society, whilst their wisdom benefits all communities and ages. They have much to teach about steering uncertainty, resolving conflict, and building solidarity across generations. In this context, the WHO Brasilia declaration on healthy ageing, 1996 would be the appropriate quote, which reads: "Ageing is a development issue. Healthy older persons are a resource for their families, their communities and the economy."

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International day for the elderly

Each year, we commemorate 'International Day for the Elderly', which is also known as 'International Day of Older Persons' on 1st October to raise public awareness about various concerns and challenges faced by the ageing populations and to mobilise the community groups and stakeholders to address their difficulties. In fact, this has followed adoption of resolution 45/106 by the United Nations General Assembly on 14 December 1990 designating October 1 as the as International Day for the Elderly. The day was observed for the first time on October 1, 1991. Accordingly, today world over the elderly are celebrating 36th International Day for the Elderly. For current year commemoration of the day the UNO has adopted the theme "The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives." The theme, invites us to consider an important question: As people live longer, how can we ensure those added years are lived in health, security and dignity? In view of significant gains in longevity, the theme invites the international community to re-imagine how societies can make longer lives also healthy, productive, dignified and equitable lives. The event will focus on the role of systems - social protection, health and long-term care, work and lifelong learning, and enabling environments - in allowing people to age with security, dignity, and good health. At this juncture it will also be in place to make a mention of UNO Secretary General's message on the eve of 35th International Day for the Elderly (i.e. previous year) as under;

"The number of people over 60 has more than doubled in the past thirty years to 1.2 billion. By 2050, another 900 million older persons will be a part of our human family. This is a profound demographic shift, with far-reaching consequences for economies, health systems and social cohesion. We must respond with foresight and action. That means ensuring that the rights of older persons are fully respected, their dignity upheld, and their contributions recognised. As this year's theme reminds us, older persons are powerful agents of change. Their voices must be heard in shaping policies, ending age-discrimination, and building inclusive societies."

Undeniably certain Legislative as well as administrative measures have been initiated/taken at Central as well as UT Governments level including introduction of certain programs and schemes aimed at improving standard of life and welfare of elderly population, but much more is required to be done in this direction. In the first instance, Government machinery or manpower involved in implementation of related programs and schemes have to be activated, besides being sensitised to adopt an elderly-friendly attitude. It is also important that the younger generation is motivated and educated to come forward to work spade a spade so as to ensure that elders are valued, respected, and made part of an active society. They should try to appreciate various problems the elders generally face due to their age, besides acknowledging that their elders are the living memory of history and possess valuable and well-earned wisdom through life experiences; which they would be willingly ready to share with next generation. In this direction, it would be worthwhile if the UT Social Welfare Department in collaboration with UT Education Department could organise seminars and/or lectures in schools and colleges.

In achieving the desired results role of NGOs cannot be ignored. Here it would be in place to mention that 'The Association for Welfare of Senior Citizens Jammu' is endeavoring hard in this direction. Weekly get-togethers are being held on every Thursday; wherein a lot of entertaining activities including celebration of birthdays of members and/or spouses are organized, besides arranging contributory lunch/dinner (along with spouses) at some nearby locations, at least once in every month. Additionally, the Association is serving needy older citizens in taking up their issues with appropriate authorities, besides helping financially where required.

The subject is so vast that pages can be filled in describing woes and problems being faced by elderly persons, but in view of space constraints, I would like to conclude the narrative with a quote(an excerpt from a blog by Om Swami Ji) for my elderly brethren as under:-

"Life may be a straight road, but it is rarely a smooth one. Certain stretches, some aspects of it may be velvety, but overall, it is topsy-turvy to keep you alive, to keep you awake. Enjoy the ride. Imagine you are standing on the roadside and moments of life are passing like the traffic on a freeway. Life doesn't stop for anyone; it doesn't stop to listen to complaints or compliments. Our earth or other planets don't stop rotating or revolving, not even for a moment, lest it should lose its existence. The intricate, interdependent and fascinating play of Nature never comes to a halt. Life can't afford to stop. If you want to enjoy it, you'll have to learn to negotiate with it. This life is real and transient, like the bubbles in froth, love it, live it before it pops."

(The author is former President and now Patron, Association for Welfare of Senior Citizens Jammu.)