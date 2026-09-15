EJAC urges Govt to address demands of NHM employees

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: The J&K Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC), has expressed serious concern over the ongoing protest by employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) and urged the Government to intervene immediately and resolve their genuine and long-pending demands in a time-bound manner.

In a statement issued here today, Mohammed Ashraf Sheikh, Provincial president, EJAC and UT president, Jammu & Kashmir Teachers Forum, said that NHM employees constitute an important component of the healthcare delivery system in Jammu & Kashmir and have been rendering their services for years under demanding circumstances across the Union Territory.

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Sheikh urged the Government to adopt a sympathetic, positive and constructive approach towards the concerns of the protesting employees and initiate meaningful dialogue with their representatives to find a mutually acceptable solution and bring the ongoing agitation to an early end.

He said that the demands raised by NHM employees are genuine and deserve due consideration, particularly in view of their prolonged service and contribution to the healthcare system. "These employees have continuously served the people of Jammu & Kashmir in hospitals, health centres and other healthcare institutions, often under challenging conditions. Their concerns relating to remuneration, pay disparity, job security and social security cannot be allowed to remain unresolved indefinitely," he said.

The EJAC Provincial head stressed the need to examine the issue of pay disparity between NHM employees in Jammu & Kashmir and their counterparts in other States/UTs objectively and sympathetically, keeping in view the nature of duties, responsibilities, qualifications, working conditions and length of service.

He further urged the Government to formulate a clear, comprehensive and sustainable policy for job security and regularisation, so that NHM employees who have devoted years of their service to the healthcare system are not left in uncertainty about their professional future.