EJAC seeks time-bound resolution of employees’ demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: Jammu & Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee (J&K EJAC), Jammu province, has urged the Government to adopt a time-bound and result-oriented approach towards resolving various long-pending issues concerning Government employees, teachers, daily wagers and temporary and contractual workers.

The demand was raised during a meeting of the EJAC held here under the leadership of its provincial president, Mohd Ashraf Sheikh, who is also State president of the Jammu & Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF).

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The meeting primarily discussed regularization of daily wagers and temporary employees, exemption of eligible in-service teachers from the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), implementation of minimum wages for AAYAs, Mid-Day Meal Cooks, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers, besides protection of employees engaged under different temporary arrangements.

On regularization, the EJAC demanded a comprehensive one-time policy for all eligible daily wagers and temporary workers who have rendered years of continuous service.

The committee also reiterated its demand for exemption of eligible in-service teachers, particularly those appointed before the relevant TET provisions became applicable in J&K.

Sheikh appealed to the Chief Minister to personally intervene and consider bringing an appropriate resolution during the forthcoming Legislative Assembly session to provide relief to eligible in-service teachers.

The EJAC further sought a fair minimum-wage framework and dignified remuneration for frontline workers, along with a comprehensive policy for regularization and protection of employees working on ad-hoc, need-based, consideration-based and other temporary arrangements.