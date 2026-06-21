EJAC seeks resolution of employees, pensioners' issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees Joint Action Committee (R) today accused the Government of failing to fulfil commitments made to employees and pensioners, and called for immediate redressal of their long-pending grievances.

Addressing a joint press conference in Jammu today, Committee Chairman, Babu Hussain Malik, along with several senior Trade Union leaders and employee representatives, expressed serious concern over what they described as anti-employee policies and administrative indifference towards the welfare of Government workers.

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They pointed out that rising inflation, acute staff shortage in Government departments and delays in addressing legitimate demands, have placed employees and pensioners under considerable financial and professional stress.

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The senior committee members alleged that the Government's failure to fill vacant posts has significantly increased the workload on existing staff, adversely affecting both efficiency and employee well-being. They urged the JKUT administration to take concrete and time-bound measures to address these concerns.

During the conference, the Committee presented an 11-point charter of demands, including regularization of daily wagers, contractual workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, NHM employees, Home Guards and other temporary staff; enhancement of Medical Allowance for employees and pensioners; restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS); removal of pay anomalies; release of 18 months' pending Dearness Allowance (DA); implementation of the 8th Pay Commission; restoration of withheld annual increments; release of pending benefits to Secretariat Assistants and Health Department employees; merger of 50 percent DA into basic pay; and a complete ban on privatization of Government departments.

The Joint Action Committee warned that if the Government fails to seriously consider and resolve the genuine demands of employees, it will be compelled to announce its future course of action in the coming days

Senior members, Madan Sangral, Yash Paul Sharma, G L Chanda, Meenakshi Sharma, Munish Sharma, Pawan Kumar, Bharat Bhushan, Jaswant Singh Naresh Kumar and others were also present.