EJAC seeks regularization of daily wagers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC), Jammu and Kashmir, has once again drawn the attention of the Government towards the long-pending issue of regularization of daily wagers, casual labourers and other temporary employees engaged in different departments, urging that the matter be taken to its logical conclusion through a clear and time-bound policy.

In a statement senior Trade Union leader and president EJAC, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam, said that the issue of regularization has remained unresolved for years despite repeated assurances given by the various Governments from time to time. He said that thousands of workers who have been continuously performing their assigned duties for years are still awaiting a permanent solution to their uncertain employment status.

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Shabnam recalled that the present Government has also acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and has given an assurance on the floor of the Legislative Assembly that the concerns of daily wagers would be addressed and the issue would be resolved. He said that such a commitment made on the floor of the House has generated fresh hope among thousands of affected workers and their families, who are now looking towards the Government for a conclusive action.

He pointed out that these employees are seeking a fair and dignified resolution to an issue that has affected their livelihood and future for a very long period. Many of these workers have spent a substantial portion of their productive years serving government departments. During this period, they have continued to discharge responsibilities despite uncertainty regarding their employment, limited wages and the absence of the benefits and security available to regular employees.

Shabnam also pointed out that the Government has from time to time, constituted committees and entered into understandings with EJAC regarding the regularization of different categories of temporary workers. However, the absence of a comprehensive and implementable mechanism has resulted in the issue remaining unresolved.

The Trade Union leader urged the Government to initiate a structured, transparent and time-bound process for framing appropriate modalities for their regularization.