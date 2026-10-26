EJAC frames unit for Gool

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 25: Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC), Sub-Division Gool, has reconstituted its sub-divisional body under the leadership of Mohammed Ashraf Sheikh, Provincial president for Jammu.

During the meeting, Jalil Ahmed of the Education Department was elected as Goold unit president, while Ashiq Hussain Tragwal of the Jal Shakti Department (PHE) as general secretary. The other office bearers include Ayaz Ahmed Wani (National Health Mission) as senior vice president; Sadam Hussain (Sheep Husbandry Department) as vice president; and Jasvir Singh (Medical Education Department) as joint secretary.

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Mohd Sadiq (Power Development Department) was inducted as chief organiser; Shabir Ahmed (Education Department) as chief publicity secretary; Shabir Ahmed Bhat (Education Department) as spokesperson; Zakir Hussain (Agriculture Department) as coordinator; Jubneena Begum (ICDS) as convenor; Saleema Begum (ASHA) as coordinator and Mobina Begum (ASHA) as organizer; and Shafiq kholi (RDD) as Media secretary.

Addressing the gathering, Mohammed Ashraf Sheikh, urged the Government to regularise daily wagers and implement the Minimum Wages Act to ensure fair wages and better working conditions for workers who have served various departments for years.

He also called for a comprehensive job policy for ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, PTS personnel in the Health Department, school cooks, and school Aayas. He stressed that their wages should be enhanced in view of their services and the responsibilities they discharge in their respective departments.