EJAC extends support to NHM employees’ protest

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee (J&K EJAC) today extended its full support to National Health Mission (NHM) employees' decision to resume a 72-hour peaceful protest from September 9 to 11, calling on the Government to intervene immediately and address their long-pending grievances.

The EJAC said the demands raised by NHM employees are genuine and justified and urged the administration to initiate meaningful negotiations before the proposed protest begins.

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According to a statement issued by J&K EJAC chief spokesperson, Mir Bashir Ahmad, EJAC president, Wajahat Hussain Durrani called upon the Government to take decisive measures to resolve the issues confronting NHM employees without any further delay.

During a meeting, the EJAC leadership unanimously adopted a resolution extending full support to NHM employees and their proposed 72-hour protest.

The Committee said the contribution of NHM employees deserves recognition, dignity and a secure service framework, and called for immediate, result-oriented negotiations with their representatives.

Among the key issues highlighted by the EJAC are salary and pay revision, dignified financial benefits upon retirement, and comprehensive social security and welfare measures for NHM employees.

"NHM employees have demonstrated remarkable patience and exhausted all available avenues of dialogue and representation, making the proposed protest a consequence of the continued non-resolution of their grievances," Durrani said.

He urged the Government to initiate meaningful dialogue and take tangible steps to address the employees' concerns before the commencement of the 72-hour protest.

The EJAC leadership also called for a concrete and time-bound mechanism to resolve the pending issues, stressing that the grievances of employees engaged in the healthcare system should not be allowed to remain unresolved indefinitely.