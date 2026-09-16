EJAC demands regularisation of daily wagers

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 15: The J&K Government Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC-R) today demanded time-bound regularisation of all categories of daily wagers and other workers engaged in Government departments and institutions, besides immediate implementation of the Minimum Wages Act for eligible workers.

The demands were raised during a protest-cum-dharna held at the Agriculture Complex, Lal Mandi, here, where employees, daily wagers and workers from various departments participated.

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The protest was led by EJAC-R president, Babu Hussain Malik, general secretary Muzafer Nabi and other office-bearers and representatives.

EJAC-R leaders said the long-pending issues confronting Government employees and workers could not be kept pending indefinitely and urged the Government to take immediate and concrete steps for their resolution.

The committee sought regularisation of all categories of daily wagers and workers on a fair and time-bound basis, making it the principal demand raised during the protest.

It also demanded implementation of the Minimum Wages Act for eligible workers, including those engaged on daily-wage, contractual and other non-regular arrangements, to ensure legally protected wages.

The EJAC-R further sought early implementation of the 8th Pay Commission recommendations in Jammu and Kashmir, citing the aspirations and financial concerns of Government employees.

The committee also expressed solidarity with the ongoing agitation by NHM employees, urging the Government to initiate meaningful dialogue and resolve their demands at the earliest.

The leaders said thousands of workers across Jammu and Kashmir had continued to work for years without job security, regularisation and adequate wages despite rendering essential services.

They called for a clearly defined, time-bound mechanism to address their grievances.