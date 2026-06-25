EJAC delegation calls on Chief Secretary

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 24: Senior Trade Union leader and president of the Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Jammu Kashmir, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam, along with a delegation of JK Jal Shakti ITI trained workers today called on the Chief Secretary Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Duloo to discuss various issues concerning ITI workers, with particular focus on the long-pending matter of their regularization.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Chief Secretary of the challenges being faced by ITI employees and emphasized the need for an early resolution of their service-related concerns.

Advertisement

The delegation highlighted the valuable contribution of ITI workers towards skill development and vocational training across Jammu and Kashmir and sought consideration of their genuine demands. They also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary.

The Chief Secretary gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by the delegation and assured them that their concerns would be examined in accordance with the rules and regulations. He acknowledged the importance of the services being rendered by ITI employees and emphasized the Government's commitment to addressing grievances of employees.

Fayaz Shabnam expressed satisfaction over the positive and constructive interaction with the Chief Secretary. He stated that the delegation is hopeful that the issue of regularization and other genuine demands of ITI employees will be resolved at the earliest.

Those who accompanied the delegation included- Mansoor Ahmed Bhat, Syed Rouf Andrabi, and Arshid Ahmed Trali.