EJAC backs JKTDC employees’ protest, seeks settlement of issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: The JKTDC Employees Union today continued its peaceful protest seeking redressal of various long-pending issues, including timely release of salaries, deposit of CPF/EPF deductions, settlement of retirement benefits, regularization of eligible daily wagers and conduct of the pending Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

EJAC Provincial president Jammu, Mohammed Ashraf Sheikh and Provincial general secretary Onkar Singh joined the protesting employees and extended full support to their demands.

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Speaking on the occasion, the EJAC leaders urged the Government and concerned authorities to intervene immediately and ensure time-bound settlement of the issues confronting the employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC).

They stressed that employees who have been serving the Corporation for decades should not be made to suffer due to delays in payment of salaries, provident fund contributions, gratuity, leave salary and other legitimate service benefits. They also called for immediate steps to convene the pending DPC and address the issue of regularization of eligible daily wagers in accordance with applicable rules and policies.

The protesting employees also expressed concern over the reported accumulation of around Rs 12 crore or more in CPF/EPF deductions, which, according to the Union, have been deducted from employees' salaries but allegedly remain to be deposited with the concerned Provident Fund authority for more than two years. The Union demanded immediate reconciliation and deposit of the outstanding amount, along with applicable statutory dues.

JKTDC Employees Union president Qamar Din, Chairman Arvind Tickoo and general secretary Anita Koul further sought settlement of outstanding Government liabilities towards JKTDC for accommodation, boarding and hospitality services being provided to Government guests at various establishments, including Cheshmashahi, TRC Srinagar, Hotel Lala Rukh and Hotel Heemal.

The Union also demanded timely authentication and clearance of pending boarding-service bills pertaining to Sempora, Pampore, stating that timely settlement of such bills was essential for strengthening the Corporation's financial position.

The EJAC leadership appealed to the Government to initiate meaningful dialogue with the employees' representatives and resolve all genuine issues through a constructive and time-bound mechanism.