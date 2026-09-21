Eight people killed in textile factory fire in China
BEIJING, Sept 21: At least eight people were killed and one injured after a fire broke out at a textile factory in China's city of Foshan, authorities said. Foshan is located in Guangdong province. Rescue operations were continuing, the state-run...
BEIJING, Sept 21: At least eight people were killed and one injured after a fire broke out at a textile factory in China's city of Foshan, authorities said.
Foshan is located in Guangdong province.
Rescue operations were continuing, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.
So far, eight people were killed and one injured in the incident, the report said. (PTI)
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