Eight people injured in shooting during US Independence Day in New York

NEW YORK, July 5: Eight people, including four children, were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, New York, during US Independence Day celebrations, The New York Post quoted New York City Police Department as saying.

Earlier in the day, the The New York Post reported that the shooting left five people, including two children, injured in New York.

The shooting broke out as people watched US Independence Day fireworks, the report said. The victims were reportedly between the ages of six and 33. The condition of seven of the injured is stable, yet a 21-year-old woman is in critical condition, it added.

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The motive for the shooting is unclear, and police continue to investigate the incident, the daily said. (UNI)