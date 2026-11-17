NEW DELHI, Nov 17: A passenger bus broke through a roadside railing and plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district early Tuesday, leaving eight people dead and 26 others injured, officials said.

The bus travelling from Haridwar to Joshimath met with the accident at around 5.15 am, nearly 20 km from Rishikesh. It had departed from Haridwar at 3.15 am and stopped briefly at Rishikesh before continuing its journey.

According to the officials, the bus reportedly went out of control near Gular, broke through the roadside railing and fell into the gorge below the Gular bridge.

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While seven died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries at AIIMS Rishikesh.

Muni Ki Reti SHO Pradeep Chauhan said that near Gular, the bus went out of control, broke through the roadside railing, and plunged into a gorge.

Upon receiving information about the accident, an SDRF team from the Byasi post, led by Sub-Inspector Sawar Singh, immediately rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Teams from the district administration, police and other agencies were also mobilised.

During the operation, SDRF personnel retrieved the bodies from the bus and brought them to the roadside, from where they were transported to the hospital in ambulances.

The rescuers also evacuated all 26 injured passengers from the vehicle. They were carried on stretchers across the rugged terrain to the roadside and subsequently shifted to hospitals in ambulances.

Of the injured, 17 are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh, while the remaining nine are being treated at Government Hospital, Rishikesh.

District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal said the administration received information about the accident on Tuesday morning and immediately dispatched SDRF and district administration teams to carry out rescue operations.

"On Tuesday morning, we learnt that a passenger bus on the way from Haridwar to Joshimath fell into a gorge over the Ganga River. Teams from SDRF and district administration were sent to the spot immediately to conduct rescue operations. A total of eight passengers died, with seven bodies recovered from the spot and one person succumbed to injuries at AIIMS Rishikesh. All other injured are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh," she said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families in a post on X.

"I express my deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in these accidents. I pray to the Almighty to grant a place at His feet to the departed souls and to bestow upon the bereaved families the strength to endure this immense grief," he said.

Dhami added that he had directed the concerned officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and provide all possible assistance to those affected. (PTI)