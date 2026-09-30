Jammu, Sep 30: At least eight houses and a few cowsheds were gutted in a major fire that broke out in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze.

The fire broke out in a house in Mungli village of Warwan shortly after midnight and quickly spread to adjoining structures despite efforts by local residents to contain the blaze, including the use of earth movers to demolish parts of the affected houses and create a firebreak, the officials said.

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They said as there is no fire station in the Warwan area, fire tenders were called from Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and the blaze was brought under control around 4 am. The affected area remained under monitoring as smouldering continued in parts of the site.

Some livestock perished in the fire. The exact extent of the livestock loss, however, could not be ascertained as a detailed assessment was not possible during the night.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained immediately, the officials said.

The administration has begun assessing the damage and relief requirements, while a relief vehicle is being arranged from the district headquarters, the officials said.

Fire incidents are relatively common in the remote Warwan region during the winter months, when residents traditionally stock large quantities of dry grass and other fodder for livestock.

Officials have repeatedly advised residents to avoid storing dry grass inside or close to residential structures, as it can contribute to the rapid spread of fire if a blaze breaks out.

Advisories have also been issued through government and religious institutions urging residents to exercise caution while storing dry fodder, the officials said.