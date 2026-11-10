SRINAGAR, Nov 10: Eight tourists from Gujarat were injured in a road accident in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

A tempo traveller carrying the tourists plunged into a gorge at Gund in Kangan area of the district, resulting in injuries to eight people, including the driver.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, the officials said adding the tourists were returning to Srinagar after visiting Sonamarg tourist spot.