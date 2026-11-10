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Home / Latest News / Eight From Gujarat Injured As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In J&K's Ganderbal

Eight From Gujarat Injured As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In J&K's Ganderbal

SRINAGAR, Nov 10: Eight tourists from Gujarat were injured in a road accident in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. A tempo traveller carrying the tourists plunged into a gorge at Gund in Kangan area of...

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Daily Excelsior
09:19 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Nov 10: Eight tourists from Gujarat were injured in a road accident in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

A tempo traveller carrying the tourists plunged into a gorge at Gund in Kangan area of the district, resulting in injuries to eight people, including the driver.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, the officials said adding the tourists were returning to Srinagar after visiting Sonamarg tourist spot.

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