Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety across Jammu region

Religious processions taken out at various places

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: Like other parts of J&K UT, Eid Milad-un-Nabi commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, was celebrated with religious fervour, devotion and enthusiasm across different parts of Jammu region on Wednesday by members of Muslim community.

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In Jammu on the auspicious occasion, Milad processions were taken out in various areas, including Janipur, Nagrota, Bajalta, Bathindi and Sunjwan, in which a large number of devotees and community members participated.

The processions reflected the deep love and reverence of the people for the Prophet Muhammad. Participants carried religious banners and flags and recited Naat-e-Rasool (SAW), Durood and Salaam. The atmosphere across the procession routes remained spiritually charged, with people expressing their devotion and respect for the Prophet of Islam.

The main procession was taken from Sarwal to Ramzanpura Janipur in which a large number of Muslim devotees with Islamic banners in their hands participated. They were reciting Naat, Durood enroute. Another procession was taken out in Bhatindi and adjoining areas.

While interacting with media Prof Sujat Khan said that religious scholars and community representatives, while addressing the gatherings, highlighted the teachings and noble character of Prophet Muhammad. They emphasized the importance of following his message of peace, brotherhood, compassion, justice and communal harmony.

The celebrations also conveyed a strong message of unity and mutual respect. Speakers urged people to strengthen social harmony and work collectively for peace, prosperity and the welfare of society.

The organizers expressed gratitude to all participants, volunteers, religious scholars, local residents and the administration for their cooperation in ensuring the peaceful and successful conduct of the Milad processions.

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations across Jammu concluded with prayers for peace, harmony, prosperity and the well-being of all sections of society.

In Kathua Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession as taken out by members of Muslim community. The procession marked a strong message of peace and brotherhood. The processionists were shouting slogans and reciting Naat and Durood.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, was celebrated across Ramban district with religious fervour and traditional gaiety.

At district Headquarters Ramban, a huge procession was taken out in which hundreds of people participated. MLA Ramban Arjun Singh Raju also participated in the procession and greeted people on the occasion.

Reports of celebrations were received from Banihal, Batote, Gool, Chanderkote and other parts of the district, where special religious programmes were organised and processions taken out with the participation of a large number of devotees.

In Batote, a grand procession passed through the main market amid a peaceful atmosphere and tight security arrangements. Participants raised religious slogans in praise of Prophet Muhammad and Islam. Muslim volunteers also distributed Sharbat among devotees, processionists and passersby as a gesture of goodwill.

Later in the afternoon, devotees offered Namaz at mosques in their respective areas. Religious scholars and Maulanas, while addressing gatherings, highlighted the significance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and called upon people to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, particularly those of peace, compassion, brotherhood and harmony.

Special prayers were also offered for an end to the prolonged spell of rain and for peace, prosperity and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir and across the country.

Annual Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi was today celebrated with religious fervour in which thousands of people participated in different parts of the Poonch. Processions were taken out which concluded in the evening.

The main event was held in Poonch city where procession was taken out from Markazi Jamia Masjid City Chowk Poonch to Eid Gah Poonch in which thousands of people participated. Later religious scholars delivered lectures. Similar events were conducted in Jamia Masjid Mandi, Aalapir, Mendhar, Surankote in different mosques and Eid Gah where people in large number participated.

Pertinent to mention that the administration managed the arrangements as two events of Hindu and Muslim communities were on the same day and the thousands of people from both communities participated in their respective programmes which were concluded peacefully and successfully.

Eid Milad un Nabi was also celebrated in Reasi and its other towns, Samba, Udhampur, Rajouri, Kishtwar and Doda districts with religious fervor and gaiety where the religious scholars in their speeches stressed on teachings of Prophet whose message was peace, love and brotherhood.