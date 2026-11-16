Efforts Being Made To Divide India By Encouraging Separatism: Bhagwat

Jaipur, Nov 16: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that attempts are being made to divide India and create conflicts among its people by encouraging separatism and magnifying "smaller identities", and called for unity to counter such efforts.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the four-day RSS musical band camp 'Maru Ninad 2026' at the Shri Rajaram Ashram in Shikarpura near Jodhpur on Sunday, Bhagwat said India's rise was important for the welfare of the world, but some forces did not want the country to become stronger.

"India is the answer to everyone's hopes, but the situation in the world is strange. Some do not want India to become strong because of their own interests. They cannot do without India, yet they cannot get along with India. Both things are happening at the same time," he said.

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Bhagwat alleged that efforts were being made to create divisions in Indian society.

"Attempts are being made to divide India as it moves forward. Efforts are being made to make people fight among themselves, to magnify smaller identities, create separatism and cause conflicts," he said.

"What the British did is now being repeated through the politics of demonic forces across the world acting together," the RSS chief said.

He called upon people to remember their shared identity and remain united.

"The situation demands that we remember our unity. We need to remain organised so that our strength is maintained and dharma is protected," he said.

Bhagwat described the present situation as delicate and urged people to stand together.

"The times are very delicate, but if we stand together, we will overcome the challenges. It will benefit us, our country will become stronger, and a stronger India will mean the welfare of the entire world," he said.

Referring to foreign invasions in the past, Bhagwat said Indians had historically united to resist external attacks.

"Whenever a foreign invader came, people united and drove him away. They knew that as long as Indians remained conscious and alert, they could not be defeated. So they tried to make people lose that awareness," he said.

"They destroyed our systems and imposed their own. They replaced our education system with theirs. As a result, people who were once prosperous became poor," he said.

The RSS chief also cautioned against different forms of addiction, saying they were not limited to intoxicating substances.

"There is also an addiction to Instagram and Facebook. People do different things, become famous, and then become addicted to fame itself," he said.

Speaking about the RSS musical tradition, Bhagwat said music was important not only for entertainment but also for inspiring courage and self-respect.

"Music is not necessary only at gatherings. It also plays an important role on the battlefield. We should have our own martial music because music awakens a sense of self-respect," he said.

He said India had a long tradition of martial music, including references to conches in the Bhagavad Gita.

Bhagwat said the RSS had developed its own musical tradition through songs, instrumental performances and band compositions.

He said the organisation's musicians were not professionals and that their performances represented Indian values, discipline and collective effort.

"In the Sangh, there are no individual performances. Everyone plays together, and through this collective performance, their minds also come together. Gathering at one place, living together and doing something worthwhile collectively is the Sangh's way of working," he said. (Agencies)