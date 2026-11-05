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Educational Institutions Play Viral Role In Shaping Character, Fostering Academic Excellence: CM Omar

JAMMU, Nov 5: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on Thursday underscored the vital role of educational institutions in shaping character, promoting academic excellence, ensuring equal opportunities and instilling ethical values among students. The Chief Minister was speaking at the 'Honour...

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Daily Excelsior
03:52 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 5: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on Thursday underscored the vital role of educational institutions in shaping character, promoting academic excellence, ensuring equal opportunities and instilling ethical values among students.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the 'Honour and Excellence 2026' Annual Awards Ceremony organised by the Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar Education Society (DJSES) at the Convention Centre here.

The ceremony celebrated the achievements of meritorious students, honoured staff members for their dedicated service and recognised distinguished alumni for their contributions.

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Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister appreciated DJSES for its commitment to quality education through its network of 24 schools across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.He also acknowledged the society's contribution towards nurturing skilled, responsible and value-driven citizens.

Emphasising the broader purpose of education, the Chief Minister said educational institutions must go beyond imparting academic knowledge and play a significant role in building an inclusive, compassionate and progressive society.

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