Educational institutions celebrate Teachers’ Day with enthusiasm

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: Educational institutions across the Jammu & Kashmir as well as Ladakh observed Teachers' Day with programmes paying tribute to teachers for their contribution to shaping students' lives and society, besides remembering the life and legacy of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary marks the occasion.

BJP senior leader and Member Parliament Ghulam Ali Khatana paid rich tribute to teachers for their invaluable contribution to society, describing them as the architects of generations. Speaking at a function organized at PM Shri Government High School, Bathindi, Khatana said teachers hold a unique and respected position as they educate, guide and inspire young minds. He emphasized that their knowledge, discipline, wisdom and character-building play a vital role in shaping students' lives and future.

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Former MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal attended the Teachers' Day celebration at Government Model High School, Matho, as the chief guest and inaugurated a newly provided 35-seater high-altitude Executive Class school bus, funded through MPLADS. Namgyal extended his warm greetings to all teachers and students on Teachers' Day and acknowledged the important role of teachers in shaping the future of the younger generation.

At the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu, the occasion was celebrated with enthusiasm, bringing together the AIIMS Jammu family in a spirit of unity and togetherness. Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Sinha, Executive Director and CEO, AIIMS Jammu, was the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the vital role of teachers in shaping competent and compassionate healthcare professionals and encouraged students and faculty to embrace innovation and technology.

At Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo conferred the prestigious Best Teacher Award on Bhader Singh, Lecturer in Economics, Government Higher Secondary School Dablehar, R S Pura, Jammu. Singh has consistently worked beyond conventional classroom teaching and, as a Nodal Officer for several educational initiatives, played an important role in motivating students and mobilizing the school community.

Central University of Kashmir observed the occasion online with the School of Education organising a programme to pay tribute to the teaching fraternity. Vice-Chancellor Prof A Ravinder Nath, in his presidential address, said the occasion should recognize both formal and informal teachers, including parents, society and nature. Dean Academic Affairs Prof Shahid Rasool said teachers, particularly in higher education, have a central role in the creation and transmission of knowledge.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Divisional Office Jammu, organized a solemn yet vibrant programme under the leadership of Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director, SCERT J&K, and Prof (Dr) Sindhu Kapoor, Joint Director, Divisional Office Jammu. Prof Sindhu Kapoor highlighted the significance of the teaching profession, while academic contributors were also felicitated.

R B Educational Trust celebrated Teachers' Day with enthusiasm, with students taking on teaching roles. Kanta Andotra, Chairperson, graced the function as chief guest, alongside Director Gauri Thakur and Vivek Arora, Principal, DPS Kathua. A play highlighted teachers' contribution, while gifts and prizes were distributed among teachers.

The Postgraduate Department of Geography, GGM Science College Jammu, organized a colourful function attended by Principal Prof Romesh Gupta and faculty members. The Principal highlighted the immense importance of teachers in shaping individuals as well as society.

At Government Degree College (GDC) Samba, Principal Prof Dr Nirlape Kour, the chief guest, emphasized the pivotal role of teachers in shaping students' character, knowledge and future. The teaching faculty also participated enthusiastically in various fun-filled activities.

GDC Katra organised a programme in collaboration with its NSS Unit under the guidance of Principal Dr Rajni Bhagat. Students presented cultural performances, speeches and poems.

GDC Bani, under Principal Prof (Dr) Neena Gupta, began its celebrations with floral tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, followed by music, dance and other cultural presentations.

Government Degree College for Women, Kathua, also organized a function on the campus. Dr Rachna, HoD Education, highlighted the life and contributions of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, while students presented poems, speeches and cultural performances.

At GDC Ramnagar, Principal Prof Daljeet Singh Manhas presided over the programme, with faculty members and students expressing their gratitude towards the teaching fraternity. Playful and engaging activities by faculty members added to the celebrations.

Government Deputy SP Aman Thakur Memorial Degree College Kastigarh screened a documentary on the life, philosophy and academic contributions of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Principal Prof Koshal Kumar Mangotra paid tribute to teachers for their contribution to the intellectual and moral development of students.

At GDC Chenani, Principal Prof Raj Kumar Gupta and the teaching staff participated in the programme. The Principal highlighted the role of teachers in nurturing values, knowledge and discipline among the younger generation and also cut a cake with faculty members.

A colourful function at GDC Khour featured musical chairs and other activities presented by students as a mark of gratitude towards their teachers. Dr Tasleem, In-charge Principal, highlighted the significance of the occasion.

The NSS Unit of GDC Mahanpur also organized a programme under the guidance of Principal Prof (Dr) Sangeeta Sudan. Faculty members paid floral tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan, while a documentary on his life and contributions was screened for NSS volunteers.

Kotwal National Institute of Teaching celebrated the Day with great enthusiasm and the programme commenced with a tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan. Students presented vibrant dance performances, inspiring speeches and other cultural programmes. Director, Prof J L Kotwal, delivered a motivational address.

To mark the occasion, CITU J&K president M Y Tarigami honoured teachers, stressing their role in building a just, democratic and scientific society. He called for free and quality education for all, filling vacant teaching posts, and regularization of temporary teachers with fair service benefits.

Model Academy celebrated the occasion with enthusiasm. Dr Renu Gupta, Chairperson, MIER Group of Institutions, was the chief guest, accompanied by Dr Adit Gupta and Rupa Gupta. Nine former teachers were presented the Dr Arun K Gupta Teaching Excellence Awards for their contribution to education.

BSF Senior Secondary School, Jammu, marked the occasion with fervour to honour teachers for their contribution to shaping students and society. Principal Dr SK Shukla and teachers paid floral tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan. IG BSF Jammu Frontier Asif Jalal was the chief guest.

Army Public School, Damana, organized a special programme in which Class XII students presented dances, songs, speeches, games and teacher-student activities. Principal Pushpinder Kaur and Headmistress Anurita Koul highlighted the role of teachers in shaping young minds. Brigadier Kumar Anand and Lt Col RS Slathia also attended the function.

Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Jammu, A R Lone felicitated four teachers for their outstanding service on Teachers' Day. The awardees were Kuldeep Singh Bandral, GMS Barnai; Sameer Singh, GMS Dhounthly; Pali Mohan Gupta, GMS Patoli Mangotrian; and Anu Chib, GPS Krishna Nagar.

Rich Harvest School organized a special programme hosted by the student council. The event began with a tribute to late chairman Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak. Head of Institute Anita Bhatia and Director Ruchi Charak highlighted teachers' contributions, while Advocate Gambhir Dev Singh Charak and Dr Samar Dev Singh Charak also addressed the gathering.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public Higher Secondary School, Kunjwani Talab, Jammu, organized a programme in which students portrayed their favourite teachers and presented speeches, cultural items and dances. Prof Harbans Singh, Chairman, Shri Guru Nanak Education Trust, distributed gifts among teachers and shared his experiences.

Green Model Higher Secondary School, Doda, observed the occasion with enthusiasm and gratitude. As a special highlight, Ansharah Fatima, a Class LKG student, presented a handmade pencil sketch to Principal-cum-Managing Director OP Chandail as a token of love and respect for teachers.

Government Model HSS, Hiranagar, organized a colourful programme under the chairmanship of SDM Hiranagar Phulail Singh. Students presented a programme portraying teachers. Rohini, DP Angral, Surinder Kumar and Principal Madan Lal highlighted the vital role of teachers and the importance of education in shaping students and society.

Sai Shyam Public Higher Secondary School, Ghou-Manhasan, Jammu, organized cultural programmes by students and teachers. Dr Usha Tickoo, Director, Sai Shyam Educational Society, was the chief guest. Principal Anita Sharma highlighted the role of teachers in character-building, while Dr Usha Tickoo stressed honesty, empathy, discipline and respect.

Guru Nanak Public High School, Gole Gujral Road, Jammu, organized a programme featuring speeches, poems and presentations by students. Class X students took on teachers' roles and conducted classes according to the timetable. Managing Director Amarpaul Singh extended greetings, while Principal Manjit Kour Saini highlighted the role of teachers as mentors and role models.

Alexander Memorial School, Jammu, celebrated the occasion with zeal and gaiety, with Class X students taking over teaching duties, conducting classes and maintaining discipline. Students highlighted the achievements of Dr S Radhakrishnan through speeches. Principal Marshlaw Khokhar spoke about the role of teachers, while students presented songs, dances, bhangra and skits.

Government High School Gosti, Chiralla, Doda, celebrated Teachers' Day with enthusiasm. Headmaster Shah Mohd Parrey was chief guest, while retired teacher and former Sarpanch Bajja, Chiralla, Fazal Alam Wani, attended as guest of honour. Students presented cultural programmes and highlighted Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's life.

Government Middle School, Sangli, Zone Kulwanta, Ramnagar, held celebrations under the chairmanship of Headmaster Kuldeep Kumar. Students presented speeches, poems, songs and dances, besides highlighting the life and contributions of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, Taekwondo players of Atul International Taekwondo Academy, Biamathang, Kargil, celebrated Teachers' Day under Coach and International Player Zeeshan Mehdi. Ladakh Taekwondo Association General Secretary Anayat Ali was chief guest, while International Players Shahnaz Parveen and Sonam Chospal attended. Anayat Ali highlighted Taekwondo's values of discipline, respect, perseverance and self-control.