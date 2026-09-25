Educational institutions celebrate NSS Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 24: Different educational institutions across the Jammu region celebrated NSS Day with a range of activities, including cleanliness drives, plantation programmes, blood donation camps and awareness initiatives, highlighting the spirit of voluntary service and community participation. NSS Day is observed on September 24 to commemorate the establishment of the National Service Scheme (NSS) in 1969.

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) celebrated NSS Day with a plantation drive organized by NSS BGSBU in collaboration with the Forest Department, Rajouri. Vice-Chancellor Prof Jawaid Iqbal, Dean Academic Affairs Prof. Titi Xavier and DFO Rajouri Naveed Ahmed participated. Registrar Ravi Kumar Sihag, appreciated the initiative. NSS Coordinator Dr Javed Iqbal and Programme Officers Dr. Zaheer Abbas, Dr. Dilpazir, Dr. Shachi and Dr. Shoaib coordinated the programme.

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Government College of Education, Jammu celebrated NSS Day under Principal Dr. Jyoti Parihar, with Prof. Amrit Pal Kaur as guest of honour. NSS PO Dr Shubhra Jamwal, Prof. Deepali Kundal, Prof. Roopa Kumari and Dr. Ambica Kumari coordinated the programme. Prof. Sunanda Rani, Prof. Satish Kumar, Prof. Anuradha Choudhary and Dr. Davinder Kour also participated in the celebrations.

GGM Science College, Jammu, in collaboration with Young Blood Association, organized a blood donation camp on NSS Day. Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu Prof. (Dr.) K S Chandrasekar appreciated the initiative, while Principal Dr Romesh Kumar Gupta encouraged students to serve society. Around 32 units of blood were collected. The camp was conducted by doctors and medical staff.

Government Degree College Vijaypur celebrated NSS Day with a plantation and cleanliness drive on the college campus under Principal Dr Sanjeet Kaur. NSS volunteers planted saplings and collected waste to promote environmental conservation and hygiene. Faculty members and students actively participated in the programme, organized by NSS Programme Officer Dr Arti Sharma.

GDC Ramnagar organised a Signature Campaign on the eve of NSS Day under the Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan. Acting Principal Dr Ashni Devi appreciated the participation of students and staff and stressed collective efforts for cleanliness and hygiene. The campaign was coordinated by NSS Programme Officer Prof Ritika Mahajan.

Government Degree College Katra celebrated NSS Day with an awareness programme and plantation drive under Principal Dr Rajni Bhagat. NSS volunteers, students, faculty and staff participated in activities promoting social service, environmental conservation and cleanliness. The programme highlighted the NSS motto "Not ME BUT You" and encouraged students to become responsible contributors to society.

Government Degree College Mahanpur observed Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 on NSS Day with a cleanliness drive under Principal Prof (Dr) Sangeeta Sudan. More than 30 NSS volunteers cleaned the campus and surrounding areas, promoting cleanliness, civic responsibility and environmental awareness. The programme was organised by NSS Programme Officer Dr Rupalee Jasrotia.

Government Degree College Sunderbani celebrated NSS Day with an awareness lecture, quiz and cleanliness drive under Principal Dr Vandana Verma. Assistant Director MY Bharat Rajouri Akhil Arya sensitised students about their responsibilities. Students also discussed Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and participated in a quiz on the MY Bharat Portal. The programme was organized by Dr Manjeet Singh.

GDC Ramgarh celebrated NSS Day with social awareness and cultural activities under Principal Prof. (Dr) Meeru Abrol. Organised by NSS Programme Officer Dr Snobar, the programme featured a skit on cleanliness and sanitation and cultural performances by students. Faculty members appreciated the volunteers and encouraged participation in community-oriented initiatives and social service.

GDC RS Pura celebrated NSS Day under the banner of "Swachhata Hi Seva" by organising a cleanliness drive at Sub-District Hospital, RS Pura. NSS volunteers cleaned the hospital premises, collected waste and sensitized people about hygiene and sanitation. The programme was organized by NSS PO Prof. Lukesha Dubgotra under Principal Prof. (Dr.) Preetpal Kour.

The NSS Unit of GDC Nagrota celebrated NSS Day with an awareness programme under Principal Prof. Anjali Mahajan. NSS PO Dr Radha Rani welcomed participants, while NSS Convener Prof. Dinesh Singh Chib spoke on the motto and objectives of NSS. Senior volunteers shared experiences, followed by registration of new volunteers and administration of the NSS pledge.

SPPND GDC Samba celebrated NSS Foundation Day with cultural performances, awareness activities and a Swachhta Pledge under the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign. Principal GDC Samba highlighted the importance of cleanliness and community service. Outstanding NSS volunteers were felicitated for their dedication. The programme was organized and moderated by NSS Programme Officer Prof. Babita Kumari.