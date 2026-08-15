Educational institutions celebrate 80th Independence Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Educational institutions across Jammu celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour, featuring flag hoisting, tributes to freedom fighters and cultural programmes reflecting unity and national pride.

The PG Department of Commerce, University of Jammu, celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour. Under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof. Umesh Rai, students and scholars participated in speeches, songs, poetry and shayari, highlighting patriotism and constitutional values. HoD Prof. Jeevan Jyoti urged students to contribute positively to nation-building and uphold democratic ideals.

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The Department of Zoology, Government College for Women, Udhampur, organized a quiz competition on "India's Journey to Freedom" as part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations. Under the guidance of Principal Prof. (Dr.) Nalini Pathania, 34 students participated. Khushi and Tripta Devi secured first, Anu and Amisha Sharma second and Bharti Sharma and Deepika Sharma third position.

IMS College Jammu celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour. The programme began with flag hoisting and the National Anthem, followed by an Independence Day-themed quiz and group discussion. Students enthusiastically participated, reflecting on India's freedom struggle, nation-building and civic responsibilities while enhancing their knowledge, communication and critical-thinking skills.

Modern Montessori International (MMI) School, Trikuta Nagar, celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour. Chief guest Devyani Rana, MLA Nagrota and Director Sapna Rohmetra joined the celebrations. Students presented a graceful march past, patriotic dances and cultural performances after flag hoisting and the National Anthem. Devyani Rana encouraged students to become responsible and patriotic citizens. Principal Poonam Sharma proposed the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the guests, teachers and students.

Army Public School (APS), Ratnuchak, celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. Principal Sonal Sharma hoisted the national flag, followed by the National Anthem. Students presented action songs, poetry, group dances, historical role plays and patriotic skits. The "My Country, My Pride" parent-child activity showcased India's cultural diversity.

KC International School Super Kids Wing celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour through a vibrant show showcasing creativity and talent. Guests Ruchi Jain, entrepreneur, and Shreya Sharma, Assistant Professor, Akhnoor Degree College, along with Principal Anupama Sinha, encouraged the young performers. Students presented fireless cooking, science experiments, drawing, dance, role plays and poems, concluding with the national anthem.

To commemorate Independence Day through community welfare, SIBA Event Management & Innovations Co-operative Ltd, in association with SFSAB and DBN Vidya Mandir, organized a multispecialty health camp at Mubarak Mandi. Anu Gupta attended as special guest, while Principal Priya Singh welcomed her. Dr Ishita Sharma, Dr Shilpi Kapoor, Neha Raina, Aaqila Banoo, Shalu Thakur, Preeti, Mehvish, Afshah, Khalid Sheikh, Ronika Bhardwaj and Vishali Devi provided medical services and support.

Rich Harvest School celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour. Chief guest Colonel Amarjot Kaur, Commanding Officer, 8 J&K Girls Battalion, NCC, stressed discipline and responsible citizenship. Head Anita Bhatia, Director Ruchi Charak and Advocate Gambhir Dev Singh Charak highlighted patriotism and national service. Students presented vibrant cultural performances.

DPS Jammu, Nagbani and Katra celebrated the 80th Independence Day through Tiranga rallies, cultural programmes and social-awareness initiatives under Dr Ritu Singh's guidance. DPS Jammu's programme featured chief guest Vivek Shekhar Sharma, SP North and guest of honour Lt Col Naveen Kumar Lodhi. DPS Nagbani's rally was attended by MLA Surinder Kumar and SDM Mukhter Ahmed.

Crescent Public School, Janipur, celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour. Managing Director Tasneem Kouser, Academic Director Mobeen Syeed, Joint Director Dr Ambreen Choudhary and Principal graced the occasion. Students presented a march past, patriotic dances, speech and choir performance, highlighting unity, discipline and nation-building.

Tiny Tots Higher Secondary School, Jammu, celebrated the 80th Independence Day with an Inter-House Display Board, Speech and Dance Competition, showcasing patriotism, creativity and teamwork. The event was graced by Sohail Kazmi, Keshav Chopra, Pradeep Dutta, Nazish and Bhoomi Thaper. Mohd Ashraf, Rishav Kumar, Neeraj, Priya Gupta, Divya Sharma, Deepali Handa and Ananya Handa also attended. Chairperson Veena Handa appreciated the students and teachers for their enthusiastic participation.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public Hr. Sec. School, Kunjwani Talab, celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour. Chief guest Bhawani Atri, Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Society, Jammu, and Guest of honour Sakshi Sbharwal, attended the event. Students presented patriotic songs, skits and speeches. Chairman Guru Nanak Education Trust, Prof. Harbans Singh recalled martyrs' sacrifices, while Administrator Charnjeet Kour proposed the vote of thanks.

Sahyog India, in collaboration with Special Olympics Bharat, celebrated Independence Day at Sahyog India Complex, where specially abled children and athletes showcased their talent through patriotic and cultural performances. BJP Jammu South District General Secretary Divya Jain hoisted the national flag as chief guest. Dr Ashwani Jojra paid tributes to martyrs and reiterated the organization's commitment to nurturing the abilities of specially abled children.

Friends Welfare Society (FWS) celebrated the 80th Independence Day at Miran Sahib with patriotic fervour. BJP Secretary Vidya Motan, Media Incharge RL Kaith, Office Secretary Hans Raj Loria, Subedar Tilak Raj Motan (Retd), Subedar Baldev Chand Sandhu (Retd), Havildar Ashok Kumar Motan (Retd) and others participated in the celebrations.