Education That Merely Provides Degree Without Developing Character Has Little Value: Rajnath

LUCKNOW, Aug 29: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said education that merely provides a degree without developing character has little value and is incomplete.

Addressing the 11th convocation ceremony of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University here, Singh said achievements become meaningful only when they are rooted in values.

"When education only gives a degree but does not develop character, such education has no value, it is incomplete," the member of Parliament from Lucknow said.

Advertisement

He urged students to cultivate a broad mind and avoid jealousy, saying a person's happiness and fulfilment increase with the broadening of their outlook.

"A pure mind belongs to one whose mind is broad. A person with a narrow mind can never have a pure mind," he said.

Recalling former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words, Singh said, "No one becomes great with a small mind, and no one can stand with a broken spirit."

He also referred to the struggles faced by B R Ambedkar and said the social reformer chose education rather than violence or blaming his fate, despite facing discrimination.

"Dr Ambedkar was not allowed to drink water from the tap from which all the children drank. Despite suffering so much injustice, instead of cursing his fate or choosing the path of violence, he chose the path of education and returned to India to inspire people to bring about change," Singh said.

The defence minister said universities are centres of personality development and expectations are even greater when an institution bears Ambedkar's name.

"Skill and knowledge, along with values and sensitivity, are essential. Knowledge is incomplete without values and personality is incomplete without sensitivity," he said.

Quoting Ambedkar, Singh said, "Character is even more important than education. If there is no humility in one's nature and no morality in one's character, an educated person is more dangerous than a violent animal."

He advised the students to remain humble.

Referring to Ramakrishna Paramahamsa's words, Singh said a zero has no significance by itself, but gains value when placed after a number.

He urged young people to dream big not only for themselves but also for the country and become employment generators rather than merely employment seekers.

Singh said life should be treated as a long journey, requiring dedication and discipline.

"The journey of life is long and should be taken like a spiritual discipline. The bigger the mind, the greater the happiness and joy," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, vice-chancellor of the university Professor Raj Kumar Mittal and several other dignitaries attended the ceremony. (PTI)