Education Must Produce Responsible Citizens, Not Just Toppers: CM Omar

Jammu, Nov 5: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said education must go beyond academic achievements and focus on producing responsible citizens equipped with independent thinking, strong moral values and the ability to distinguish between right and wrong.

Addressing the annual ‘Honour and Excellence Awards’ ceremony at the Convention Centre in Jammu, the Chief Minister urged students to question fearlessly, think independently and use Artificial Intelligence (AI) responsibly and ethically.

The Chief Minister felicitated meritorious students, including those who secured over 99 per cent marks and also honoured employees for completing 25 years of service.

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He said while academic excellence is important, the larger objective of education should be to develop well-rounded individuals capable of contributing positively to society.

Referring to the growing influence of social media and digital platforms, Omar said the present generation is navigating challenges that were largely unfamiliar to previous generations.

He urged students to use technology as a learning tool rather than misuse it for cheating or outsourcing their homework and assignments.

The Chief Minister also shared his own experience of using AI tools, saying he sometimes takes assistance from ChatGPT and Gemini while preparing speeches.

He observed that technology had made life easier in several ways but had also brought new challenges, making responsible usage all the more important.

Stressing the importance of curiosity and independent thinking, Omar urged students not to hesitate in questioning things around them, saying there were no stupid questions, only stupid answers. (KNO)