Education Minister Congratulates People On J&K Being Declared Fully Literate UT, Securing 10th Rank Nationally

SRINAGAR, Sept 5: Minister for School Education, Higher Education, Health & Medical Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Masood Itoo, has congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the Union Territory being declared a fully literate UT under ULLAS–Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram.

In her message on Teachers’ Day celebrated at SKICC Srinagar, the Minister said the declaration of J&K as Fully Literate UT, with over 95 percent literacy, treated as 100 percent as per Government of India norms, is a moment of immense pride. She said J&K has emerged as the biggest State/UT till date to achieve this milestone and has secured 10th position nationally.

The Minister said, “This achievement is not merely a number or a statistic; it represents thousands of lives transformed through the power of education. ULLAS has demonstrated that when government commitment is strengthened by community participation, every citizen can be brought within the fold of learning, dignity and empowerment.”

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Sakeena Itoo lauded the dedicated efforts of teachers, volunteers, learners, field functionaries, educational institutions and district administrations, whose collective spirit of Jan Bhagidari made this possible. She said from 2023 to 2026, the School Education Department identified 7.58 lakh non-literates through door-to-door surveys and 5.53 lakh learners qualified the FLNAT, including 3,16,883 in 2025-26 alone.

The Minister reiterated that the government remains committed to ensure that the gains of literacy translate into lifelong learning, digital literacy, vocational skills and financial awareness for sustainable empowerment.

On the occasion, the Minister also inaugurated major educational initiatives under Samagra Shiksha including 460 civil works worth Rs. 38 crore for strengthening school infrastructure, 2,403 Vocational Labs in High and Higher Secondary Schools to equip students with employable skills and Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), Srinagar for real-time, data-driven monitoring of learning outcomes in line with NEP-2020.

The event was attended by Director Samagra Shiksha J&K Bhawani Rakwal, Director School Education Jammu Naseem Javaid Choudhary, Director School Education Kashmir Naseer Ahmad Wani, senior officers of the Department and a large gathering of teachers and students.