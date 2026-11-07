Education Deptt wins Corporate Cup, defeats Police by 40 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Nov 6: Education Department clinched the 3rd Corporate Cup 2026, defeating Police Department by 40 runs in the final organised by Baramulla Cricket Forum (BCF) in collaboration with the District Administration at General Bipin Rawat Stadium, Baramulla. The tournament, held under the Fit India Movement, witnessed participation of 28 government departments from across the district.

The final was graced by DIG North Kashmir Range as the chief guest, while CEO 46 RR, SHO Baramulla and Deputy Chief Education Officer were among the distinguished guests.

Advertisement

The winning Education Department team received a cash prize of Rs 15,000 along with the trophy, while the runner-up Police Department was awarded Rs 8,000 and a trophy. Asif Hussain was adjudged Man of the Series for his outstanding performance and received a cash prize and trophy.

The tournament promoted fitness, teamwork, discipline and camaraderie among employees of various government departments. Baramulla Cricket Forum appreciated the support of the District Administration and participating departments in making the event a success.