Edu Summit 5.0 held in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Group of International Daily Rising Schools (IDRS), Junior IDRS Schools and International Brilliant Rising Schools (IBRS) organised Edu Summit 5.0 and Award Ceremony on the theme “Parenting in the Age of AI”, bringing together educators, school leaders, franchise partners and teachers from across Jammu & Kashmir.

Around 190 entries from 20 schools were registered for the event, which also witnessed the launch of the new educational brand, International Brilliant Rising Schools (IBRS), for PAN India.

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The programme began with a ceremonial curtain raiser and Saraswati Vandana, followed by a welcome song. Dr Atul Hans, Director Academics-cum-Principal, IDRS Jammu, spoke on the changing role of schools, teachers and parents in preparing children for an AI-driven future and also conducted an ice-breaking session.

Founder and Chairperson Supinder Kaur held an interactive session on emerging challenges in education and parenting. The keynote session on “Parenting in the Age of AI” was delivered by counselling and child psychologist Dr Vibha Bose.

Junior IDRS Franchisee Owners Harpreet Kour, Rajni Choudhary, Bhumika Sharma, Gagandeep Kour, Meeta Syal, Ekta Syal, Ritu Sambyal, Monika Sharma, Samandeep Singh, Lakha Lakhinder Singh and Adv Bhuvandeep Singh attended.

Ram Murti, Manender Singh, Rajesh and Waqar Younis were also present. The event concluded with an award ceremony and vote of thanks.