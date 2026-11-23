CHANDIGARH, Nov 22:

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned half a dozen serving and retired Punjab Government bureaucrats, including IAS and IPS officers, for questioning in the money-laundering case against suspended state DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and entities linked to him, officials said on Sunday.

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According to officials, the ED is exploring their links with Bhullar's aide, Krishanu Sharda, who was arrested in the case.

Those summoned include Kumar Rahul, IAS officer (2000 batch) and Administrative Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department on Monday; Anand Sagar Sharma, PCS (2012 batch), Staff Officer to Commissioner, Faridkot Division on November 25 and Neeru Katyal Gupta, IAS officer (2016 batch) and Special Secretary, General Administration and Coordination on November 26.

Others summoned are: SSP (PPS) Fazilka Gagan Ajit Singh on November 26 and Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma (IPS officer of 2009 batch) on November 27.

Two retired officers -- Gurpreet Sapra of IAS (PCS) 2005 batch and Arun Sekhri IAS (PCS) of 2004 batch - are also among those asked to depose before the federal agency's Chandigarh office on November 26 and November 25, respectively.

Sapra last served as the Commissioner of Jalandhar, while Sekhri was the Divisional Commissioner of Faridkot, Ferozepur and Jalandhar districts.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case stems from two CBI FIRs filed against Bhullar and his associates on charges of bribery and alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Bhullar, who was serving as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Ropar Range), was arrested by the CBI in October 2025 after a scrap dealer alleged that a bribe was demanded from him through an intermediary to settle a case. (PTI)