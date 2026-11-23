CHANDIGARH, Nov 23: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned the AAP MLA from Dharamkot, some serving and retired Punjab government officials and family members of Moga MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora in a money laundering probe against the woman legislator.

PTI had earlier reported that Kaur Arora (42) and her husband Rakesh Arora have been summoned by the federal probe agency to depose at its Chandigarh zonal office for questioning on November 26 and November 25, respectively.

The agency has called Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose, MLA from Dharamkot, for questioning in the case against Kaur Arora on November 27, officials said.

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After searches were conducted against Kaur Arora earlier this month, the ED issued a statement and alleged that she and her husband facilitated the siphoning of compensation funds the government gave to locals in Moga district whose land was acquired for constructing a highway.

The ED case stems from an FIR filed by Moga Police (Dharamkot police station) on charges of manipulating revenue records of a government land in Adhraman village, which resulted in the wrongful disbursement of more than Rs 1 crore for the land acquired for the construction of National Highway No 754A.

Kaur Arora's father Jaspal Singh, brother Valjinder Singh and maternal uncle Harminder Singh have been asked to depose on November 27, November 30 and December 2, respectively.

Moga District Revenue Officer (DRO) Gurdev Singh Dham, local Patwari Nirvair Singh and former Moga district Tehsildar Lakhwinder Singh Gill have also been summoned to unearth the alleged conspiracy, they said.

A man named Lakhwinder, a partner and director in a hospital-cum-de-addiction centre linked to Kaur Arora, has been summoned to appear on Monday at the ED office, the officials said.

After the raids, Kaur Arora accused the BJP of indulging in a political vendetta, alleging that the 42-hour-long ED raids at her residence included repeated pressure to join the BJP in exchange for a ministerial position.

In an interaction with reporters, Kaur Arora claimed that despite extensive searches at her residence and hospital, the ED could not recover a single penny and returned empty-handed.

Kaur Arora, who is also the president of the AAP Women's Wing in Punjab, has been renominated by the party from the Moga seat for the Punjab Assembly elections expected early next year. (PTI)