ED raids several locations linked to Azam Khan, including Jauhar University

Rampur, Aug 19: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again tightened its grip on jailed senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and general secretary Azam Khan and his dream project, the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

On Wednesday morning, ED teams launched simultaneous raids at approximately 10 locations in Rampur, Saharanpur and Delhi, including the Jauhar University in Rampur and premises associated with the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust.

A team of 20 officers arrived at the Jauhar Ali University on Wednesday morning. The team is reviewing documents inside, while a force is deployed outside.

Advertisement

Sources here said the raids are being conducted under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a money laundering case involving the Jauhar Trust and the university.

The investigation relates to the alleged misuse of government contract funds through private contractors and the subsequent use of those funds. The agency is also examining financial transactions related to the construction of the university and Trust's properties.

The investigation has reportedly revealed alleged financial transactions between certain contractors and the trust. It is alleged that some contractors who secured government contracts provided significant benefits to the trust and the university in the form of donations, construction work, and other facilities.

The ED's action aims to gather financial records, documents, and digital evidence related to these transactions and to investigate the alleged use and route of government funds.

According to sources, during the raid, the ED team seized several important documents and records from the university campus. The agency has previously conducted operations at Jauhar University.

Azam Khan is currently in jail after being convicted in various cases. The latest action has also created a stir among his supporters and close associates.

Earlier, Moradabad Commissioner and RDA Chairman Anjaneya Kumar Singh had put a stay on the Rampur Development Authority's (RDA) order to demolish 38 of Jauhar University's 40 buildings. After RDA Vice Chairman and Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi issued the order to demolish the 38 buildings, which were constructed without approved maps, the university management and the Jauhar Trust filed an appeal in the court of the authority chairman and commissioner.

In the past too, in July 2019, the ED raided the university and seized documents, while in September 2023, the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Azam's residence and Jauhar University premises for three days.

Subsequently, summons based on inputs about suspicious bank transactions. (AGENCIES)