ED Raids Residence Of Punjab Congress Leader Sundar Sham Arora In PMLA Case

CHANDIGARH, Nov 2: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at premises linked to former Punjab minister and Congress leader Sunder Sham Arora, his son and others in connection with a money laundering investigation.

The agency raided the premises of Sunder Sham Arora in Hoshiarpur; his son Prateek Arora, Marbella Group and Gulmohar Township Group and their promoters, and one Sanjeev Juneja.

The action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is linked to an alleged corruption and possession of disproportionate assets case booked by the Punjab vigilance bureau against Arora earlier and purported irregularities in Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) plot allotments and subsequent change in ownerships, officials said. (Agencies)