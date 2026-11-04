ED raids Punjab AAP MLA, family in PMLA case

CHANDIGARH, Nov 4: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday raided the premises of AAP Punjab MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora and her family in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraudulent acquisition of government properties and other charges, officials said.

A total of seven premises were covered as part of the raid, they said.

The houses of Arora, AAP Women's Wing Punjab President and an MLA from Moga, family members, associates and others, including a de-addiction hospital associated with her husband Dr Rakesh Arora, were searched, the officials said.

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The ED case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from a June 2024 FIR of the Punjab Police alleging fraudulent mutation of government land acquired for National Highway No. 754A and wrongful disbursement of compensation in Moga district.

The ED comes ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls expected to be held early next year. (PTI)