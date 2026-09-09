ED raids Jarkiholi, MP daughter; Cong alleges targeting of Opposition leaders

Bengaluru, Sep 9: Karnataka Congress president B K Hariprasad on Wednesday alleged that central investigating agencies were being used by the BJP-led government to "threaten" opposition leaders, after the ED searched the premises of state PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and his daughter, Congress MP Priyanka Jarkiholi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday searched about 18 premises in Karnataka as part of a fresh investigation, reportedly under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said.

The searches included premises linked to the 64-year-old minister in Bengaluru, his daughter Priyanka and his brother-in-law Y D Manjunath in Belagavi.

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"The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department and CBI under the BJP (NDA) government are being used to threaten opposition party leaders and, again, for the 'washing machine'," Hariprasad told reporters.

He said the Congress was not surprised by the action against Jarkiholi, whom he described as a senior party leader and a minister in the state government.

"The Supreme Court has already reprimanded the ED, but it appears they have still not learnt any lesson," Hariprasad said.

Questioning the search involving Priyanka Jarkiholi, who represents Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat, he asked whether the agency had obtained the Speaker's permission before conducting a raid on an MP.

Hariprasad also questioned why the premises of Manjunath's father, Devendrappa, a former BJP MP, were not searched.

He further pointed to Jarkiholi's brothers Ramesh Jarkiholi, Balachandra Jarkiholi and Laxman Jarkiholi, who are BJPleaders, saying they too were related to Manjunath.

"I ask why they were not raided. I mean, just why are you targeting only him (Satish Jarkiholi)?" he questioned.

The ED searches were secured by a contingent of the CRPF. Officials said the latest investigation was not linked to an ongoing money-laundering case involving Manjunath, an excise officer. Further details were awaited. (Agencies)