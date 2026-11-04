ED raids in terror funding case

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 3: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a money laundering case linked to an alleged terror funding case, officials said.

At least four premises in Srinagar were raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case involving Umar Adil Dar and his associates, they said.

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The investigation pertains to allegations that Dar was functioning as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was actively involved in activities linked to the organisation, according to the ED.

It is alleged that Dar, along with his associates, was earlier apprehended while carrying a "substantial" amount of cash and "incriminating" literature related to the banned organisation.

Dar had been in jail for about four years in connection with his alleged involvement in separatist and anti-India activities in Jammu and Kashmir.