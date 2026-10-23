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Home / Latest News / ED Raids In NRI Housing Loans 'Fraud' Case

ED Raids In NRI Housing Loans 'Fraud' Case

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches against two NCR-based real estate companies in a money laundering investigation linked to "fraudulent" NRI housing loans, agency officials said. At least 13 locations in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chandigarh...

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Daily Excelsior
10:48 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Oct 23: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches against two NCR-based real estate companies in a money laundering investigation linked to "fraudulent" NRI housing loans, agency officials said.

At least 13 locations in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chandigarh were covered by the central agency, they said.

The probe involves two NCR-based companies and some others in an alleged fraudulent NRI (Non Resident Indian) housing loans obtained using forged documents, according to the officials. (Agencies)

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