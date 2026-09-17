ED Raids Ex-Haryana Minister Gopal Kanda In PMLA Case Linked To Real Estate 'Fraud'

Gurugram, Sep 17: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the residence and farmhouse of former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda in Gurugram as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged real estate fraud, officials said.

They said the searches were connected to a case against realty company Vatika Limited, which allegedly induced investors in commercial projects on assurances of timely possession, assured returns, lease rentals and execution of sale deeds.

The four projects under investigation involved collection of Rs 248.46 crore from 661 investors, without handing over possession or executing the promised sale deeds till date, an ED official said.

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The home, farmhouse and office of Kanda in Gurugram were raided as part of tracking the money trail in the case, as it is suspected that diverted funds from the real estate company were transferred to various companies linked to the former minister, the officials said.