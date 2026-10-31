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Home / National / ED detains Azam Khan from Rampur jail as soon as he came out on bail in PAN fraud case

ED detains Azam Khan from Rampur jail as soon as he came out on bail in PAN fraud case

LUCKNOW/RAMPUR, Oct 31: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday detained Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan from outside the Rampur jail in Uttar Pradesh, just as he came out on bail in an alleged PAN fraud case, officials said. They added...

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Daily Excelsior
07:55 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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FILE - Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan

LUCKNOW/RAMPUR, Oct 31: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday detained Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan from outside the Rampur jail in Uttar Pradesh, just as he came out on bail in an alleged PAN fraud case, officials said.

They added that the 78-year-old Khan could be arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) soon.

He will now be produced before a special court in Ghaziabad, where the agency will seek his remand. (Agencies)

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