ECoR deploys special trains, 2,300 security personnel for Puri Rath Yatra rush

BHUBANESHWAR, Jul 15 : The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has drawn up an extensive operational and security plan for the annual Rath Yatra, announcing special trains, expanded passenger facilities and a massive deployment of security personnel to handle the surge of pilgrims travelling to Puri.

To meet the anticipated rush, ECoR will operate a series of special trains linking Puri with major destinations across Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

The services will connect key stations including Rourkela, Biramitrapur, Bangriposi, Junagarh Road, Boudh, Jagdalpur, Balasore, Angul, Gunupur, Rayagada, Paradip, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Daspalla, Khurda Road, Sambalpur, Talcher, Cuttack, Berhampur, Dhenkanal, Palasa, Visakhapatnam, Gondia and Santragachi.

Advertisement

Railway officials said additional special trains would be pressed into service depending on passenger demand and operational requirements during the nine-day festival that begins on July 16, Thursday.

Puri railway station has also been equipped to handle unprecedented footfall.

Special holding areas and mela sheds with a combined capacity of around 30,000 passengers have been created, featuring covered seating, air-cooled German hangar sheds and shaded waiting spaces.

Passenger amenities have been substantially upgraded with 129 modular toilets, 68 bathing units, 65 drinking water booths, 10 chilled drinking water kiosks and Wi-Fi connectivity across the station premises.

Three round-the-clock medical and first-aid centres, backed by ambulance services, will remain operational, while Self-Help Groups will distribute free meals to nearly 3.5 lakh devotees.

Battery-operated vehicles and wheelchairs have been arranged for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

To ease ticketing, the Railways has deployed 40 booking counters, 12 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), 32 Mobile Unreserved Ticketing System (MUTS) machines, besides opening additional ticket counters at 21 stations.

Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened with the deployment of 758 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, 1,500 Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and 100 Civil Defence, Scouts and Guides volunteers.

Surveillance will be maintained through 250 CCTV cameras, four drones, 10 sniffer dogs and three fire tenders, while a dedicated War Room will monitor train operations, passenger movement and security round the clock for swift response to any emergency.

Ahead of the festival, ECoR has also completed infrastructure upgrades at Puri station, including improved passenger circulation, expanded holding areas and better access management.

The Railways has advised passengers to avoid travelling on footboards or train roofs, refrain from accepting food or drinks from strangers, report unattended baggage immediately and verify train schedules through official railway channels before commencing their journey.

(UNI)