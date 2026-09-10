Ecocide Being Executed With Full Support Of PM Modi: Cong On Tara Coal Block Auction

New Delhi, Sep 10: The Congress on Thursday attacked the Modi government over the auction of the Tara coal block in the biodiversity-rich Hasdeo-Aranya ecosystem in Chhattisgarh, saying it is yet another example of an "ecocide" being executed with the full support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Tara coal block covers an area of about 5000 acres, of which over 4000 acres is dense forest and no amount of compensatory afforestation, a "bogus idea" to begin with, can ever make up for the wanton destruction of such a huge natural forest area.

"The Union Government has very recently auctioned the Tara coal block in the biodiversity-rich Hasdeo-Aranya ecosystem in Chhattisgarh. There is no mystery about who the winner in the auction is. It is a company called CG Syn-Gas and Chemicals Limited which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mundra Synenergy Ltd which, in turn, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd-- the crown jewel of the Modani Conglomerate," Ramesh said in a statement.

Advertisement

He said this decision should be seen in light of the following factual background that on July 26, 2022, the Chhattisgarh assembly had passed a resolution unanimously demanding that there be no further allocation or auction of coal blocks in Hasdeo-Aranya.

On July 16, 2023, the state government had submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating categorically that there was no need to allocate or develop any new mines in Hasdeo-Aranya, the former environment minister said.

Ramesh pointed out that on October 19, 2023, the Union Coal Ministry had actually denotified 40 coal blocks, including Tara, from the auction process.

For 15 years, local Adivasi and other communities have been waging a relentless struggle through Gram Sabha resolutions, public campaigns, sit-ins and protest marches, including to Raipur, demanding protection of their forests and daily livelihoods that are dependent on these forests, the Congress leader said.

"The Tara coal block covers an area of about 5000 acres, of which over 4000 acres is dense forest. No amount of compensatory afforestation, a bogus idea to begin with, can ever make up for the wanton destruction of such a huge natural forest area -- that will involve clear-felling of over 10 lakh trees," he said.

Mining will take place all around the Lemru Elephant Reserve, severely affecting the movement corridor of India's national heritage animal, which is already facing a crisis of attrition, he argued.

Numerous other species, some of which are already critically endangered, will be put at further risk, Ramesh said.

"Mining in Tara block-- now renamed Tara (Revised), which makes no significant difference- is yet another example of an ecocide being executed with the full support of the prime minister himself," Ramesh said in his statement. (Agencies)