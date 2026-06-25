Eco-Tourism Policy, Advisory Committee missing 15 months after announcement

*Delay exposes gap between promises & performance

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, June 24: More than fifteen months after the Jammu and Kashmir Government made ambitious announcements to promote sustainable tourism and strengthen the hospitality sector, there is little on the ground to suggest that the promised initiatives have moved beyond the announcement stage.

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On March 7, 2025, the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah acknowledged that waste management, particularly the accumulation of plastic waste at tourist destinations, remained a critical challenge. To address the issue, he had announced the formulation of a comprehensive Eco-Tourism Policy aimed at establishing Jammu and Kashmir as a world-class sustainable tourism destination while ensuring environmental conservation alongside economic growth.

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The Government had also proposed the constitution of a multi-stakeholder Advisory Committee for the Tourism and Hospitality sector to address key challenges and recommend policy measures. The objective outlined was ambitious---raising tourism's contribution to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from around seven percent to at least fifteen percent within four to five years.

"However, there is little evidence of substantive progress on either front even after the lapse of over fifteen months", official sources told EXCELSIOR, adding "neither has the proposed Eco-Tourism Policy been placed in the public domain nor has any formal announcement been made regarding the constitution of the multi-stakeholder Advisory Committee".

"There is also no indication of consultations, stakeholder engagement exercises or policy deliberations that would ordinarily precede such major initiatives", they further said, adding "the lack of visible progress assumes significance as the Government itself had highlighted the growing challenge of waste management at tourist destinations and the need for sustainable tourism practices".

Several tourist spots in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir continue to grapple with issues relating to plastic waste generation and disposal, making the promised policy intervention all the more relevant.

"Eco-Tourism Policy is imperative to provide common platform for promoting eco-tourism and to lay down framework for its growth in an ecologically, socially and economically sustainable manner", sources said, adding "further, the policy is needed to provide livelihood opportunities to local communities through eco-tourism and secure their involvement in conservation of natural resources".

Most importantly, the policy is the need of the hour to act as a guiding document for the ecological restoration of existing popular tourist destinations that have suffered environmental degradation over a period of time and to help ensure compliance with existing laws, rules and regulations pertaining to forest, wildlife and environmental conservation, sources stressed.

As far as the proposed Advisory Committee is concerned, the delay has raised concerns among stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality sector, who are of the opinion that without institutional mechanisms like the Advisory Committee, decision-making remains bureaucratic, slow and detached from ground realities.

“Past experience has shown that Advisory Committees for the tourism sector, when constituted with credible experts, have played a decisive role in strengthening tourism ecosystem. Such committees have historically helped the Government move beyond routine bureaucratic constraints and adopt expert-driven and market-responsive policies", sources said.

They further said, "failure to act upon assurances within a reasonable timeframe not only weakens public confidence in governance but also risks reducing important policy pronouncements to mere statements of intent", adding "achieving a doubling of tourism's contribution to the economy within a few years would require sustained policy interventions, institutional mechanisms, infrastructure upgrades and continuous stakeholder engagement. The absence of visible movement on foundational measures announced for the sector raises questions about the preparedness for achieving the stated goal".

With another tourism season underway and tourist footfall continuing to grow, stakeholders believe the Government must move beyond announcements and demonstrate tangible action on commitments already made. Otherwise, the lofty promises of sustainable tourism, environmental protection and enhanced economic growth may remain confined to speeches rather than becoming a reality on the ground.