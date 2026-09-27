ECI Is Constitutional Independent Body, Cong Making Baseless Allegations: Sat Sharma
BJP J&K president Sat Sharma said the Election Commission of India (ECI) is a constitutional and independent body, while accusing the Congress of making baseless allegations against the poll panel. Sharma said the Election Commission functions within the constitutional...
BJP J&K president Sat Sharma said the Election Commission of India (ECI) is a constitutional and independent body, while accusing the Congress of making baseless allegations against the poll panel. Sharma said the Election Commission functions within the constitutional framework and stressed the importance of respecting the authority and independence of the institution.
Advertisement
Advertisement