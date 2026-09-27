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Home / Videos / ECI Is Constitutional Independent Body, Cong Making Baseless Allegations: Sat Sharma

ECI Is Constitutional Independent Body, Cong Making Baseless Allegations: Sat Sharma

BJP J&K president Sat Sharma said the Election Commission of India (ECI) is a constitutional and independent body, while accusing the Congress of making baseless allegations against the poll panel. Sharma said the Election Commission functions within the constitutional...

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Daily Excelsior
02:28 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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BJP J&K president Sat Sharma said the Election Commission of India (ECI) is a constitutional and independent body, while accusing the Congress of making baseless allegations against the poll panel. Sharma said the Election Commission functions within the constitutional framework and stressed the importance of respecting the authority and independence of the institution.

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