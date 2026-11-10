ECI Extends Poll-Time Political Restrictions To Retired Officials, Bars Meetings With Election Officers

New Delhi, Nov 10: The Election Commission of India has tightened the norms governing political neutrality during elections by extending restrictions applicable to serving government employees to retired officials and other individuals engaged or re-employed by state governments in various capacities.

In an order issued on November 9, the Commission directed the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to ensure strict compliance with the instructions during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period. The move is aimed at preventing government-linked individuals from exploiting their official positions, influence or access to favour any political party or candidate during elections.

The Commission clarified that retired government officers and employees, along with other individuals attached, engaged, employed or re-employed by state or union Territory governments in different capacities, would be governed by the same restrictions and prohibitions that apply to serving government servants during the MCC period.

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Reiterating its established position on political neutrality, the ECI said government employees were not expected to participate in election campaigns or canvassing and must take "scrupulous care not to lend their names, official position or authority to assist one individual/political party/group as against another".

The Commission also underlined that the Model Code of Conduct extends beyond government departments to organisations, committees, corporations and commissions funded wholly or partly by the government, as well as their employees. Relevant service conduct rules in various states likewise prohibit government servants from participating in political activities and elections.

However, the ECI observed that there were no specific guidelines governing the political neutrality and conduct of retired government officials and other individuals engaged or re-employed by state and union Territory governments during the MCC period. The November 9 directive seeks to plug this regulatory gap by bringing such personnel within the ambit of the restrictions already applicable to serving government employees.

In a significant restriction, the Commission has specifically prohibited these individuals from summoning election-related officers of any constituency or district where elections have been announced for official discussions or meetings. They have also been barred from holding video conferences or meetings with such officers.

Issuing a stern warning against violations, the Commission said that "any omission or commission of any act in contravention of Commission's directions shall be viewed seriously".

The Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers have been instructed to circulate the order among all concerned authorities and individuals to ensure its strict implementation.

The latest directions refer to the Commission's earlier instructions of November 6, 1984, and April 6, 1991, concerning the conduct of government employees during elections. By extending these established principles to retired officials and other government-engaged personnel, the ECI has sought to prevent individuals associated with government establishments from using their official standing, institutional access or influence to affect the electoral process.

The directive reinforces the Commission's emphasis on maintaining an impartial administrative machinery during elections, ensuring that government-linked personnel remain politically neutral and do not become instruments of electoral advantage for any party or candidate. (Agencies)