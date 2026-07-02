ECI announces July 30 bypolls to three Assembly seats in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat

New Delhi, Jul 2: The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the schedule for by-elections to three Assembly constituencies in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to fill vacancies caused by resignation, disqualification and the death of sitting legislators.

According to a press note issued by the Commission, polling for Bankipur Assembly constituency (182) in Bihar, Datia Assembly constituency (22) in Madhya Pradesh, and Manjalpur Assembly constituency (145) in Gujarat will be held on July 30 and the counting of votes will take place on August 3.

The vacancies arose following the resignation of Nitin Nabin from the Bankipur seat, the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti from the Datia constituency, and the death of Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel, the MLA from Manjalpur.

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Emphasising the importance of updated electoral rolls, the Commission reiterated its commitment to ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

"The Commission firmly believes that pure and updated electoral rolls are the foundation of free, fair and credible elections. Hence, intensive and sustained focus is placed upon improving its quality, health and fidelity," the ECI said.

The poll panel noted that following the amendment to Section 14 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 through the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, there are now four qualifying dates in a year for enrolment as a voter. It added that Special Summary Revision and Special Intensive Revision exercises had been undertaken in the concerned states to ensure accurate electoral rolls ahead of the bypolls.

The Commission said the final publication of electoral rolls for the three constituencies had already been completed. The electoral roll for Bankipur Assembly constituency in Bihar was finally published on September 30, 2025, while those for Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Manjalpur in Gujarat were published on February 21, 2026, and February 17, 2026, respectively.

By-elections are conducted whenever a seat in a legislative body falls vacant before the expiry of the House's term due to reasons such as resignation, death, disqualification or any other constitutional ground. Under the Representation of the People Act, the Election Commission is generally required to fill such vacancies within six months, subject to prescribed exceptions.