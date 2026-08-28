Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo spreads to 2 new health zones with total of 60 areas now affected

BUNIA (Congo), Aug 28: The fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history has spread to two new health zones in eastern Congo, with a total of 60 now affected, according to the latest government figures published on Friday.

The two new zones affected are Biena and Manguredjipa in Congo's North Kivu province, where the case fatality rate is much higher than the overall rate of 48 per cent, due in part to delayed response efforts, according to Congo's Ministry of Health data.

It said the outbreak has recorded 5,794 confirmed cases, including 2,786 deaths, as it is spreading at an unprecedented speed, faster than efforts to track and slow it. (AP)