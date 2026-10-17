Eatery owners challenge in HC govt order banning sale of non-veg food in Somnath temple town

AHMEDABAD, Oct 16: Owners of six eateries in Somnath have approached Gujarat High Court challenging the state government's notification prohibiting sale and storage of non-vegetarian food in certain areas of the temple town.

The matter has been taken up in the court of Justice Nisha M Thakore and will be heard next on October 19.

The restaurants are located in one of the six prohibited zones specified in the government's notification issued in August this year that permanently bans sale and storage of non-vegetarian food items.

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The petitioners said the authorities forced them to shut their eateries. They have challenged it on the ground that it violates their rights enshrined in Article 19(1)g of the Constitution. They said authorities cannot restrain a person from conducting any trade or livelihood without reason.

Their advocate Asarar Mansuri said one of the petitioners was forced to sign a confession by the mamlatdar in a police chowky stating that he would not sell non-vegetarian food in future and would deal in vegetarian items only.

Non-vegetarian food has been banned in six zones in Somnath town, particularly in the 500-metre periphery of Somnath temple, and other areas of religious significance. The decision has been taken to ensure religious sentiments of pilgrims are not hurt. (PTI)