Eastern India Remained Backward During Cong Rule, Now Emerging As Gateway To Development: PM Modi

Rairangpur (Odisha), Jun 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said eastern India, which remained backward during the Congress rule, was now emerging as a gateway to progress and development.

Addressing a public meeting at Rairangpur in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district after unveiling projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore, Modi said the state was rapidly moving ahead on the path of development.

"Eastern India, which remained backward during the Congress rule, is now emerging as a gateway to progress and development," he said.

Modi said the Centre's vision was to develop the country through the progress of eastern India, and that the government was working on the policy of 'Purvodaya'.

"Odisha is rapidly progressing on the path of development. The Centre's vision is to develop India through the growth of the eastern region. That is why we are working on the policy of 'Purvodaya'," he said.

The PM said the BJP government in Odisha was converting the state's resources into opportunities and claimed that investment proposals worth nearly Rs 20 lakh crore have been received so far.

After a visit to President Droupadi Murmu's in-laws' village of Pahadpur in Mayurbhanj district earlier in the day on her 68th birthday, Modi announced it will be developed as a 'solar village', ensuring solar power generation in every household.

Drawing parallels with Odisha's iconic Sun temple at Konark, he expressed confidence that Pahadpur would emerge as a model solar-powered village.

He extended heartfelt birthday greetings to Murmu and described her rise from the soil of Mayurbhanj to the highest constitutional office of the nation as a matter of immense pride for Odisha and the country.

"Her dedication to public service, humility, and commitment to nation-building is praiseworthy. Her presence inspires and instills confidence and ambition among children, particularly those from tribal, underprivileged, and marginalised communities," Modi said.

He said Odisha has all the ingredients to become a prosperous state, including a coastline, minerals, agriculture and above all, the youth potential.

There has been overall progress in sectors like rail, road, ports, power, semiconductor and green energy, he said, adding that people have started getting benefits of the 'double-engine' government in their day-to-day life.

He said that through Utkarsh Odisha Abhijan, the state has attracted Rs 20 lakh crore investment proposals, of which work was being done on projects worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

"The state government is laying stress on ensuring favourable conditions for industries to be established," the PM said, adding that Rs 6,000 crore is being invested in the power sector.

He lauded the state government's decision to give Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy to farmers and financial assistance to over 1 crore women under Subhadra Yojana.

The people of Odisha are now getting treatment across the country through Ayushman Yojana. As soon as the BJP government came to power, it opened the four gates of Puri's Jagannath temple and introduced a scheme for reducing dropout rates among tribal children, he said.

Stating that tribal areas had historically remained deprived of basic services and infrastructure, Modi said tribal development was a top priority of his government.

The prime minister said the PM JANMAN Mission is specifically designed for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), ensuring that government services reach even the most marginalised tribal communities at their doorsteps.

On education and employment opportunities for tribal youth, he said nearly 500 Eklavya Model Residential Schools have already been established across the country, while approximately 750 more schools have been sanctioned.

More than 1.5 crore tribal students have received scholarships worth hundreds of crores at pre-matric and post-matric levels.

He also announced that approval has been granted for the establishment of an additional Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mayurbhanj district.

He said Sickle Cell Anaemia is a challenge in tribal-dominated areas and the government has launched a nationwide campaign against the disease.

Modi said International Day of Yoga would be observed on June 21, describing Odisha as a land deeply connected with knowledge and yoga traditions.

He appealed to people across India and around the world to participate in Yoga Day in large numbers and embrace yoga as a way of life.

Modi also congratulated Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for Odisha's "success in cleanliness and public welfare schemes".

Modi paid tributes to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, creator of the Ol Chiki script for the Santali language, and highlighted the central government's efforts to promote and preserve the Santali language and culture. (Agencies)